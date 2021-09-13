North Las Vegas Fire Department responds to early morning fire

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was responding to a fire early Monday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department battles a fire at a Republic Services recycling facility on Monday. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday. (David Guzman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was responding to a massive fire early Monday.

Republic Services fire West Cheyenne pic.twitter.com/vmYAQaC1mZ — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) September 13, 2021

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the fire started outdoors at the Republic Services recycling facility, located at 360 West Cheyenne Ave., just after 5 a.m. in “bales of cardboard.”

“This is going to be a long incident for us,” Galloway said, adding the fire has damaged the main building of the Republic property as well.

There are no injuries reported and a cause was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

