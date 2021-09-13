78°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Fire Department responds to early morning fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 6:21 am
 
Updated September 13, 2021 - 7:06 am
The North Las Vegas Fire Department was responding to a massive fire early Monday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the fire started outdoors at the Republic Services recycling facility, located at 360 West Cheyenne Ave., just after 5 a.m. in “bales of cardboard.”

“This is going to be a long incident for us,” Galloway said, adding the fire has damaged the main building of the Republic property as well.

There are no injuries reported and a cause was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

