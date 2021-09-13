North Las Vegas Fire Department responds to early morning fire
The North Las Vegas Fire Department was responding to a fire early Monday.
North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the fire started outdoors at the Republic Services recycling facility, located at 360 West Cheyenne Ave., just after 5 a.m. in “bales of cardboard.”
“This is going to be a long incident for us,” Galloway said, adding the fire has damaged the main building of the Republic property as well.
There are no injuries reported and a cause was not known.
