North Las Vegas firefighters battle early morning blaze

North Las Vegas firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Tonopah Avenue Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at a single-story structure at 804 E. Tonopah Ave., near North Main Street, at 5:37 a.m. The flames were extinguished in a matter of minutes. Firefighters were observed spraying water and foam on hot spots at 6:15 a.m.

Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said no injuries were reported. Investigators were en route and a cause of the fire was not immediately known. The call originally came in as a trash fire but the structure, which appeared to have at least two apartments in it, was on fire when firefighters arrived.

