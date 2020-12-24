North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Xmas cheer with toys, necessities
The North Las Vegas Fire Department has delivered toys to families in need for years. This year, the department is delivering more than toys to nearly three dozen families.
Laura Alicea’s family had a hard year.
She was diagnosed with cancer, her husband lost his job, and the family had to move in with Alicea’s in-laws.
“You know, it’s really hard,” she said. “We hardly have anything for my kids for Christmas.”
But on Wednesday, the North Las Vegas Fire Department stepped in to make the holidays a little easier.
A Station 52 fire truck loaded with toys rolled up to a home near Gowan Road and Civic Center Drive to bring some Christmas cheer to three of Alicea’s children who had been watching the door, waiting since 6 a.m. for the firefighters to arrive.
“Oh my god, I’m really grateful,” Alicea said. “This is the first time, you know, for my kids to get something special for them.”
The family was one of 73 that will receive toys this year from the North Las Vegas Fire Department. The toys are supplied by the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, a nonprofit in its 19th year of collecting toys for the holidays.
This year, the North Las Vegas Fire Department decided to take it a step further by providing other necessities to 34 of the families that received toys.
Each family is sponsored by personnel in the fire department who pooled their own money to offer help. Most crews participated.
“We wanted to do things for the kids, but more importantly, you know, we wanted the family to have the things that they absolutely needed,” Chief Joseph Calhoun said.
Families that were selected received gifts such as food, clothing, gift cards, and even furniture.
The program is coordinated by Capt. Sergio Reynoso, who has overseen the department’s effort to get toys to children in need since 2009.
“The way I see it is, the toys obviously bring a smile to the kid’s face, but, you know, the parents who can’t provide that for their kids, it turns out to be a great stress relief, right?” Reynoso said.
The department teams up with North Las Vegas elementary schools to connect with families who could use the help during the holidays.
Although the department is helping fewer families than in normal years, it is providing more to people who are receiving assistance.
“I think this was our best year ever because we had more people vested in the value of doing good,” said Nino Galloway, a North Las Vegas firefighter who also serves on the board of the burn foundation.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.
Pandemic forces adjustments
Two Henderson police unions and the Henderson Police Department had to make some adjustments to their annual “Shop with a Cop” event.
This year, the event went virtual.
“Our community is struggling unlike any other time in the history of our valley, but we knew we needed to help the children as much as we could and continue the program this year,” Henderson Police Officers Association President Gary Hargis said in a statement.
Officials reached out to the Clark County School District to find children in need, according to a news release from Hargis. The children then filled out an online form asking for gifts they would have purchased in person.
Throughout the week, officers have been delivering the requested gifts.
The event helped 46 families with Christmas gifts, according to Hargis.
— Blake Apgar