North Las Vegas firefighters pull girl from burning home

Fire officials responded to a home next to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and North Fifth Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters pulled a girl from a burning home Saturday morning, the department said in a social media post.

Just before 8:30 a.m., North Las Vegas firefighters were alerted to smoke coming from a two-story condo at 714 E. Nelson Avenue, next to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and North Fifth Street, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. The Las Vegas Fire Department helped with the response.

When fire personnel arrived, they received reports of children still inside the building.

“Firefighters located a small female child in the second floor who required immediate transport,” the Saturday morning post reads.

Department spokesman Nino Galloway said the girl was unconscious and not breathing when she was removed from the home. By the time she got to the hospital, she was breathing, he said. She is being treated at University Medical Center, he said.

Three others were taken to a hospital, but it was unclear if they were admitted for treatment, Galloway said.

No firefighters were injured, the department said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 worth of damage.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.