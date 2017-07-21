North Las Vegas firefighters to get new aerial ladder truck

North Las Vegas firefighters will get a new aerial ladder truck under a $1.3 million spending plan the City Council approved Wednesday night.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council agreed to buy the truck and accompanying firefighting equipment for $1.25 million from Pierce Manufacturing Inc. to replace a 10-year-old model that’s been out of service for more than three months due to mechanical problems, North Las Vegas Public Works Director Jennifer Doody said in a report.

It would cost about $32,500 to repair the outdated truck, which has logged 93,560 miles, Doody said. The old vehicle will be placed on “reserve status” when the new aerial ladder truck is built and ready to drive in about two years.

The new truck, considered to be a “front line” tool when fighting fires, was included in the city’s $601.6 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

