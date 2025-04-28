North Las Vegas firefighter’s wife, daughter severely burned in house fire

Family members of a firefighter with the North Las Vegas Fire Department suffered severe burns in a fire at the family’s home last week, the agency announced.

In a post shared on social media Friday, the fire department said that the wife and daughter of North Las Vegas Fire Logistics Officer Scott Schuster “were seriously injured as a result of a fire at their home.”

According to the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, the fire, which occurred Wednesday, left Chelsea Schuster and her daughter, Addison, with severe burns.

The foundation said that the pair will need to remain hospitalized for the next four to six weeks.

“Both will require multiple skin grafts and surgeries, followed by extensive physical therapy and emotional support,” the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation said.

The foundation said that for 16 years, Chelsea “has selflessly given to our community as a dedicated child welfare advocate, fighting tirelessly for our most vulnerable children.”

The burn foundation is raising funds to help the family with medical expenses and ongoing care and support: https://theburnfoundation.org.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the house fire.