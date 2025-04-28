64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas firefighter’s wife, daughter severely burned in house fire

(North Las Vegas Fire Department via Facebook)
(North Las Vegas Fire Department via Facebook)
More Stories
The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
Homicide under investigation in North Las Vegas
A slots player won a $118,726 jackpot on Dancing Drums on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Aliante ...
Pair of slots jackpots worth $254K hit at Las Vegas casinos
At Tabatha Tozzi vigil, police discuss bringing her alleged killer to US
‘Never seen one this big’: Shoppers line up as Aldi opens 2 valley stores — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 9:29 am
 

Family members of a firefighter with the North Las Vegas Fire Department suffered severe burns in a fire at the family’s home last week, the agency announced.

In a post shared on social media Friday, the fire department said that the wife and daughter of North Las Vegas Fire Logistics Officer Scott Schuster “were seriously injured as a result of a fire at their home.”

According to the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, the fire, which occurred Wednesday, left Chelsea Schuster and her daughter, Addison, with severe burns.

The foundation said that the pair will need to remain hospitalized for the next four to six weeks.

“Both will require multiple skin grafts and surgeries, followed by extensive physical therapy and emotional support,” the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation said.

The foundation said that for 16 years, Chelsea “has selflessly given to our community as a dedicated child welfare advocate, fighting tirelessly for our most vulnerable children.”

The burn foundation is raising funds to help the family with medical expenses and ongoing care and support: https://theburnfoundation.org.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the house fire.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES