North Las Vegas, Golden Knights unite for toy giveaway — PHOTOS

Santa Claus loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Madison Nelson, 7, center, carries a scooter as her brother Wyatt, 6, center right, works with their father Officer Luke Wilson, right, tooled up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas Police Department Chief Pamela Ojeda directs traffic during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers hurry about delivering gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jaeion Severin, 12, left, delivers gifts with Nyiah Warren, 7, center, and Tricia Turner during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet drivers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Santa Claus greets passengers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nyiah Warren, 7, center, stacks up scooters during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An officer begins to inform drivers that the line is closing during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone, right, helps to load up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

North Las Vegas Police Department P.I.O. Alexander Cuevas, center, joins other volunteers during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone looks at a gift list for attendees during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone loads up gifts during the first NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway drive-thru event in the North Las Vegas City Hall parking lot due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. It is held by the City of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department in conjunction with its community partners. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The city of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted its inaugural NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights helped with the giveaway held at the North Las Vegas City Hall south parking lot.

The NLVPD “Holiday Toy Giveaway” event was a drive-thru style event to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Funding, prepackaged food and other donations for this event were provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and City Council members, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Just One Project Mobile Food Pantry, Clean the World Foundation, When Charity Works Organization and many others.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.