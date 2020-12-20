North Las Vegas, Golden Knights unite for toy giveaway — PHOTOS
The NLVPD “Holiday Toy Giveaway” event was a drive-thru style event to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
The city of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted its inaugural NLVPD Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday.
The Vegas Golden Knights helped with the giveaway held at the North Las Vegas City Hall south parking lot.
Funding, prepackaged food and other donations for this event were provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and City Council members, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Just One Project Mobile Food Pantry, Clean the World Foundation, When Charity Works Organization and many others.
