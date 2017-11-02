North Las Vegas golf club gets management change

Aliante Golf Club is getting a management change, aimed at making the North Las Vegas facility profitable.

Aliante Golf Club (Screenshot/www.aliantegolf.com)

Elite Golf Management will oversee day-to-day operations of the golf course under a three-year, $360,000 contract approved Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

Troon Golf previously managed the city-owned course for five years, but city officials said they had to subsidize operations by roughly $200,000 annually.

Keith Flatt, owner and CEO of Elite Golf Management, said his company will pay for several improvements, including adding sand to bunkers, weed removal and putting new carpet in the clubhouse.

“When you’re running a golf course that’s not making money, it’s hard for the city to put money into those (improvements), but those are things that can increase your revenue,” Flatt told the City Council.

