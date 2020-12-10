North Las Vegas helps businesses experiencing strain of pandemic

The city announced a new program Wednesday that aims to help businesses experiencing the financial strain of the state’s most recent COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city announced Wednesday that it is using $750,000 of federal coronavirus relief money to help businesses with fewer than 100 employees by offering a grant equal to one month of rent. Grants are capped at $20,000 and may be used for any regular business expense.

A variety of businesses are eligible, including bars, restaurants and gyms. To qualify for the grant, businesses must have a current business license and a physical location in North Las Vegas. Home-based businesses are not eligible.

To be considered for a grant from the EASE Fund, businesses must provide a copy of their lease or mortgage statement, a copy of a current North Las Vegas business license, and a completed and signed W-9.

Grants will be given on a first-come, first served basis.

For more information and to apply for the city’s available assistance programs, visit nlvcares.com.

Utility assistance

On Tuesday, the city announced that it had paid electricity bills for more than 4,200 households in a second round of utility assistance payments.

Under the program, North Las Vegas used an additional $650,000 of federal coronavirus relief money to help those experiencing the financial strain of COVID-19 pay their electricity bill. NV Energy partnered with the city in the effort.

In October, North Las Vegas spent $2 million paying electricity bills for just more than 4,900 households, according to the city.

That round of assistance served people who struggled with payments from March to mid-September, North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker said. The round of payments announced Tuesday covered those in need who missed the first round of aid, as well as residents who needed assistance from mid-September to mid-October.

“This program puts critical dollars directly into helping those who are struggling the most right now,” Mayor John Lee said in a statement. “I’m proud to continue this important partnership with NV Energy to bring some financial ease to our residents during the holidays.”

NV Energy waived late fees and penalties for accounts covered by the assistance program, which is funded by the CARES Act, according to the city.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.