North Las Vegas hires firm to design Craig Ranch Regional Park

Geese float on a pond at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Saturday morning. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Henderson-based Southwick Landscape Architects was hired to design 5 acres of land recently added to Craig Ranch Regional Park, with a $230,000 contract unanimously approved by the North Las Vegas City Council.

The firm will design parking, access roads, landscaping, grading, lighting and amenities for the the southeast corner of the park at Craig Road and Commerce Street.

The City Council agreed in July to expand the park by purchasing the property for $3.49 million, funded by a grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Southern Nevada District.

