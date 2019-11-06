North Las Vegas holds resource fair for veterans, military spouses

The event on Thursday evening at the Aliante Library also will mark the opening of a One-Stop Career Center inside the library.

The Aliante Library at 2400 Dear Springs Way, North Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Veterans and military spouses looking for new job opportunities are invited to attend the Veterans Resource Fair in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

The fair, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Aliante Library, 2400 Dear Springs Way, will mark the opening of a One-Stop Career Center inside the library to help veterans and military spouses deal with issues the commonly face when seeking employment.

“Many times, veterans have trouble translating their military skills into civilian skills on resumes or during interviews,” Andre’ Haynes, Founder and CEO of the Vegas based Armed Forces Chamber, said in a new release.

Thursday’s event will include a mock-interview session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., so attendees can practice their job interview skills and receive feedback.

Employers also will be conducting on-site interviews, and the event will feature several volunteer guest speakers from throughout the valley.

Veterans are encouraged to bring identification, such as a Military Identification Card, VA Identification Card or DD-214 Form.

The permanent One-Stop Career Center in the library offers no cost employment and training assistance to the public.

It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Saturday of every month.