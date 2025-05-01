North Las Vegas hosting job fair, hiring for 100+ positions

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a job fair next Tuesday and is looking to fill more than 100 positions in a dozen departments.

Rise in water use emphasizes need to follow seasonal rules, officials say

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a job fair next Tuesday and is looking to fill more than 100 positions in a dozen departments.

The job fair, which is being held at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd., opens to veterans and family at 9 a.m. and to the general public at 10 a.m., the city said in a news release Wednesday.

The city will be hiring for jobs in its police and fire departments, public works, library, human resources and more. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

For more information about jobs available in the city, visit this link.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.