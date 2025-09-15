North Las Vegas kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month festivities

North Las Vegas kicked off its annual Hispanic Heritage Month festivities with a “parade of nations,” performances from mariachi bands and traditional dancers in front of City Hall.

Hundreds of attendees braved toasty weather conditions and took shelter under trees, umbrellas and tents. Many wore outfits representative of their national roots, ranging from soccer jerseys to Indigenous garb.

The city noted that Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15, “recognizes the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.”

Added a press release: “The monthlong celebration provides an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the significant impact of Hispanic and Latino heritage in shaping our shared history and future.”

The Avila family proudly wore clothes with the red, white and blue representative of the Chilean flag.

The mother, Carolina Avila, is the president of the Chilean American Association in Las Vegas. She said the family has participated in multiple events put together by Councilman Isaac Barron.

“This has been a success,” she said. “I didn’t imagine seeing so many people here.”

Her daughter, Carolyn Avila, celebrated the richness of the multicultural event.

“I don’t think there’s any Latin American country that you can mention that’s not here in some way or another,” she said. “I think it’s pretty great.”

Flags from Mexico, Central America, South America and Caribbean nations waved alongside Old Glory.

Long lines formed at food stands, and a car club showcased lowriders. Barron and fellow Mexican-born Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson introduced elected officials and diplomats from Latin American countries stationed in the Las Vegas Valley.

‘We don’t want to lose our traditions’

Noting her immigrant roots, Garcia-Anderson said her heart is divided between two nations, “like many of you here.”

Barron then read a proclamation honoring the festive month.

“The city of North Las Vegas recognizes the significant contributions of the Hispanic community, which constitutes the largest racial group — 40 percent — of the city’s population, and honors their history, culture and traditions,” he said.

He noted that the start of the festivities coincides with the “Cry of Dolores” lead by Mexican Miguel Hidalgo on Sept. 16, 1810, which triggered the revolutionary war that ended with the liberation of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua and Belize.

Ana Gonzalez and daughter Jacqueline Banderas form part of the local chapter of “Las Doñas,” a national nonprofit that seeks to educate and empower women from the time they are girls until their elder years.

“We’re always here to help the community,” said Gonzalez, who leads nonprofit’s local chapter.

On Sunday, mother and daughter were dressed like Mexican iconic actors Pedro Infante and Mario Fortino Alfonso Moreno Reyes, famously known as “Cantinflas.”

“We’re happy to be here among all of these people,” Banderas said.

Gonzalez said she was grateful that the city allows the patriotic celebrations, “because we don’t want to lose our traditions.”

The event, she added, allows children to learn about their roots so that they can continue the legacies in future years.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.