North Las Vegas looking to auction 22 acres of BLM property

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously agreed Wednesday night to ask officials with the federal Bureau of Land Management to auction a 22-acre chunk of land that could be purchased by a developer.

Welcome to the City of North Las Vegas sign photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The developer, whose name was not disclosed, asked city officials whether the land could be purchased for an unspecified industrial project at the BLM-owned property located in the northeast part of town, near the 215 Beltway and a section of the Union Pacific Railroad line.

Moving forward, the BLM will now decide whether to hold a competitive auction for the site in Spring 2019, according to a city report.

