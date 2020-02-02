North Las Vegas man, 68, reported missing

Howard Webb was reported missing Saturday night after being last seen on Friday in the 300 block of Duchess Avenue.

Howard Webb (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police need help locating a 68-year-old man who went missing last night in North Las Vegas.

Webb is described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds with black/gray hair, and brown eyes.

He has multiple medical issues and takes more than 15 medications throughout the day. Webb did not take his medication or his identification with him.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for Howard Webb or any John Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found..

Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.