North Las Vegas man critically burned in apartment fire

The fire broke out about 6:50 a.m. in a two-story apartment unit on the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Gowan Road.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department received reports of a fire at 6:50 a.m. When crews arrived, the firefighters found a two-story apartment in flames on the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, near East Gowan Road.

The man, who was described as being in his 30s or 40s, was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition, the department said.

The Fire Department determined the apartment unit to be a complete loss, with damages being estimated near $75,000.

The cause and origin of the blaze remained under investigation Tuesday, but the Fire Department said the fire appeared to be accidental.

