North Las Vegas man found after missing nearly a week

Luis Cutie, 30, is safe after missing nearly a week from his residence in North Las Vegas, police say.

Summer is almost here, Las Vegas. It’s time to reset your water clocks

Homes prices have doubled in the past 7 years in this Las Vegas Valley city

Luis Cutie, 30, has been missing from his residence for nearly a week, North Las Vegas police say. (NLV Police)

A man missing in North Las Vegas has been found, police report. No details were provided.

Luis Cutie, 30, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday at his residence near North 5th Street and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Cutie is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5-feet-3 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Cutie has a limited ability to communicate and has been diagnosed with autism, schizophrenia and explosive mood disorder.