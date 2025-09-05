North Las Vegas man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 15

A North Las Vegas man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on northbound Interstate 15.

Hugo Cesar Arrieta Lujan, 48, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:35 p.m. on I-15 north of the Craig Road on-ramp. Investigators say the dark blue 2010 Ford F150 pickup operated by Lujan failed to maintain his travel lane and lost control of his vehicle.

The Ford began to rotate clockwise and traveled into the outside shoulder, striking a concrete barrier with the Ford’s right front. It traveled along the concrete barrier wall and entered the right dirt shoulder. The Ford came to rest upright on its wheels in the rock landscape, facing southeast.

This is the 43rd fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command in 2025.

