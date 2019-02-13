North Las Vegas man missing since Saturday back with family

Geoffrey Carr (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 32-year-old North Las Vegas man was found safe early Tuesday, three days after being reported missing.

Geoffrey Carr, who suffers from bipolar disorder and acute paranoid schizophrenia, walked away from his home near Camino Al Norte and Clayton Street, a residential area between West Ann and West Lone Mountain roads on

Saturday without his medications, according to North Las Vegas police.

Carr was in good health and was reunited with his family, police said.

No other details were provided.

