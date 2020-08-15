61°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas man missing since Saturday located

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2020 - 1:57 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2020 - 4:38 pm

A 46-year-old man with medical conditions who went missing Saturday morning in North Las Vegas has been found, police said Tuesday.

Kenneth Dedmon had been last seen around 5:30 a.m. by his family near his home on the 4600 block of Spruce Oak Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Allen Lane, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Police said Tuesday that Dedmon was found and is safe.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

