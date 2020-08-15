North Las Vegas man missing since Saturday located

Kenneth Dedmon, 46, is safe, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

Kenneth Dedmon (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 46-year-old man with medical conditions who went missing Saturday morning in North Las Vegas has been found, police said Tuesday.

Kenneth Dedmon had been last seen around 5:30 a.m. by his family near his home on the 4600 block of Spruce Oak Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Allen Lane, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Police said Tuesday that Dedmon was found and is safe.

