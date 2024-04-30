North Las Vegas man possibly endangered, missing nearly a week

Luis Cutie, 30, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence near North 5th Street and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Luis Cutie, 30, has been missing from his residence for nearly a week, North Las Vegas police say. (NLV Police)

North Las Vegas detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a resident who has been missing for nearly a week.

Luis Cutie, 30, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence near North 5th Street and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

Cutie is Hispanic with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5-feet-3 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Cutie has a limited ability to communicate and has been diagnosed with autism, schizophrenia and explosive mood disorder.

Anyone with information on Cutie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.