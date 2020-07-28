North Las Vegas man who vanished in June died in hospital

Police say 63-year-old Thanh Tran, also known as Oliver Tran, checked into a local hospital under a different name and later died of health complications.

Thanh Tran has been missing nearly two weeks. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas man who vanished in June has died, police said.

North Las Vegas police said 63-year-old Thanh Tran, also known as Oliver Tran, was reported missing on June 11.

Police said he checked into a local hospital under a different name and later died of health complications. Tran was diabetic and police said it was unclear if he had his medication when he disappeared.

Tran was identified by his family Tuesday, police said.

“We also want to remind the public to regularly stay in contact with loved ones,” police said in a statement. “By conducting regular checks on your loved ones, it can increase the chances of having a greater outcome if medical care is needed.”

