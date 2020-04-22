North Las Vegas map shows which restuarants are open for business

The map, created by North Las Vegas, shows which restaurants are open, as well as whether the businesses provide delivery, curbside service or have a drive-thru.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new map created by North Las Vegas shows which restaurants in the city are open for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant finder also allows users to see a list of more than 100 restaurants operating in North Las Vegas. The map and list contain contact information, hours of operation and whether each business offers delivery, takeout or has a drive-thru, the city said.

No restaurants are allowed to have patrons in for sit-down dining during the coronavirus pandemic under executive orders issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown has been a driving force behind business outreach efforts for North Las Vegas.

“Our small businesses are a crucial part of our community,” Goynes-Brown said in a statement. “It makes sense that we do everything we can, including promoting our local restaurants, to help them out during this time.”

The restaurant finder is an expansion of North Las Vegas’ efforts to help businesses weather the economy’s grinding halt. Recently, the city formed an outreach group to connect directly with businesses.

More resources for businesses can be found on the city’s website, cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.