North Las Vegas may change start time for council meetings

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday took the first of two steps in changing the start time of its meetings.

The city wants to move the twice-monthly meetings from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, council members heard the first reading of an ordinance that would accomplish that.

City Manager Ryann Juden said different start times in other municipalities do not affect civic engagement, so he doesn’t expect the change to hurt involvement in his city.

“There’s a lot of practical reasons, I mean, one real big one is we’ve got a lot more business that we’re doing, so the meetings are going longer,” he said.

The Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission hold their meetings at 9 a.m. The Henderson City Council holds its meetings at 6 p.m.

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance at its Feb. 20 meeting.

For those who cannot attend, City Council meetings are live streamed and archived on the city’s website. Public comment may be submitted on the website and will be read into the record, Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said.

