North Las Vegas mother, 2 children found in Arizona

A mother and her two children who went missing last week in North Las Vegas have been found.

Kimberly A. Bautista and her two children, ages 8 months and 2 years old (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The woman, 20-year-old Kimberly A. Bautista, and her two young children — ages 8 months and 2 years old—went missing Aug. 5 from their residence on the 4700 block of Lawrence Street, police said in a statement.

They were found in good health in Kingman, Arizona, police said Saturday.

Family had told police that they hadn’t heard from Bautista in several days and believed that the three were in danger.

4700 block of Lawrence Street, North Las Vegas