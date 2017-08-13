ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas mother, 2 children found in Arizona

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2017 - 5:47 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2017 - 6:32 pm

A mother and her two children who went missing last week in North Las Vegas have been found.

The woman, 20-year-old Kimberly A. Bautista, and her two young children — ages 8 months and 2 years old—went missing Aug. 5 from their residence on the 4700 block of Lawrence Street, police said in a statement.

They were found in good health in Kingman, Arizona, police said Saturday.

Family had told police that they hadn’t heard from Bautista in several days and believed that the three were in danger.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

