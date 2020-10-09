North Las Vegas OKs $100K settlement over 2018 police crash

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a $100,000 settlement with a woman who was injured in a car crash with a police officer in April 2018.

North Las Vegas City Hall (cityofnorthlasvegas.com)

Brooke Shandor’s vehicle was hit by a city-owned vehicle driven by former North Las Vegas Police Department officer Daniel Ulloa, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court in January 2019. Ulloa worked as a police officer for the city from 2017 to 2018, according to Transparent Nevada.

Ulloa had “negligently caused” a crash with Shandor, according to an amended criminal complaint. As a result, Shandor sustained injuries to her shoulders, back, limbs and organs. Some of the conditions may be permanent and disabling, the complaint stated.

The payout will come from the city’s self insurance fund, according to city documents.

An attorney representing Shandor and city of North Las Vegas officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

