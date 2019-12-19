North Las Vegas OKs fatal dog shooting settlement of $145K

The City Council’s approval will bring an end to a civil rights lawsuit filed in 2014 for the fatal shooting of two pit bulls two years earlier.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday voted to settle a fatal police shooting of two dogs.

Thomas Walker and Cathy Cataldo will receive $145,000 from the city for the 2012 shooting deaths of two pit bulls, Pinky and Blue.

In its agenda item, North Las Vegas said it recommended settling the case to save public money.

North Las Vegas SWAT officers served a search warrant at Walker and Cataldo’s home near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard on Sept. 14, 2012.

The 2014 lawsuit claims the dogs were running toward the backyard, away from the officers, when they were shot.

It is the second fatal dog shooting the city has settled since October, when council members approved paying more than $125,000 to a man whose dog was shot and killed in 2013.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.