North Las Vegas OKs five new vehicles for police department

The North Las Vegas Police Department will get five new vehicles and a laser scanner, under a pair of contracts approved by the City Council Wednesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The North Las Vegas Police Department will get five new vehicles and a laser scanner, under a pair of contracts approved by the City Council Wednesday night.

The council in a 3-0 vote agreed to pay $148,620 to Ford Country for a pair of 2018 Ford Explorers and three 2018 Ford F-150 pickup trucks for the department. The council will also pay $22,403 to Wired Designs to install equipment for the vehicles.

The new vehicles will replace older models that were deemed too costly to repair or upgrade.

The move comes after the council agreed earlier this month to pay $218,834 to Ford Country for six 2018 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and one 2018 Ford F-150 pickup for the department.

Additionally, the City Council voted 3-0 to pay $96,171 to Precision Survey Supply for a laser scanner that will be used to diagram all traffic collisions resulting in a serious injury. The company offered a $36,198 discount for the equipment, according to a city report.

Mayor John Lee and Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown were absent from the meeting.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.