North Las Vegas OKs zoning to allow park, school to swap spots

North Las Vegas city officials are still hammering out details on whether J.D. Smith Middle School and Hartke Park should swap locations, but the City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a zoning change allowing the deal to move forward.

J.D. Smith Middle School (Google Street View)

North Las Vegas city officials are still hammering out details on whether J.D. Smith Middle School and Hartke Park should swap locations, but the City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a zoning change allowing the deal to move forward.

The council has twice postponed a decision on whether to grant Clark County School District’s request to demolish the downtown area middle school at 1301 E. Tonopah Ave. and rebuild it next door at Hartke Park. Both projects would be funded by the school district, city officials said.

Councilman Isaac Barron said he wanted to spend more time working with the school district on selecting amenities for the new park.

“I’m pretty sure we have everything just about worked out, so I’m happy to say we can move forward,” Barron said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.