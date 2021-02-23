57°F
North Las Vegas opens COVID vaccine registration for those 65, older

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 6:52 pm
 
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People at least 65 years old can register to get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas this week.

The city will have a limited number of first dose appointments available. Eligible residents of the 89030, 89031 and 89032 ZIP codes are encouraged to register, the city said in a statement.

“These ZIP codes consistently have some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers and are also experiencing some of the lowest vaccination rates in Clark County,” the statement said.

Appointments will be available starting Wednesday at Canyon Springs High School, which is located in the 89032 ZIP code. They can be made at vaxnlv.com or 702-342-8417. Appointments for second doses will be scheduled as soon as the first dose is administered.

Resources are also available in Spanish at estaentusmanosnevada.com.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

