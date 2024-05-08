66°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas opens its newest police station

North Las Vegas unveils new police station
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 10:59 am
 

North Las Vegas has had more than its share of growth in the last few years, and one of the signs of that growth is being celebrated Wednesday.

The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its third police station at Deer Springs Way Wednesday morning.

The new facility will house the North Las Vegas Police Department’s North Central Area Command. It measures over 25,000 square feet and will serve residents and businesses north of Alexander Road, the city said.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and the City Council “have made investment in public safety their top priority,” the city said in a press release. “The new North Central Area Command will provide additional police resources to residents and businesses from the heart of the fastest growing area of North Las Vegas.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

