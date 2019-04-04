North Las Vegas ordinance would limit smoking at parks

(Getty Images)

An ordinance introduced at Wednesday’s North Las Vegas City Council meeting would limit smoking at trails, parks and recreation facilities within the city.

The proposal, developed by Ward 3 Councilman Scott Black, would ban all tobacco use and the use of electronic cigarettes within 100 feet of restrooms, recreation facility entrances, playgrounds and areas designated for sports and spectators.

“The idea is to prevent smoking from areas where families and children congregate, whether it’s for recreation or sporting events,” Black said.

Black said he hopes people will self-enforce the new rule should it pass.

North Las Vegas Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said violators could be fined or suspended from a park, but that is not the city’s goal.

Black said a blanket ban on smoking in parks could create enforcement issues for the city. His proposal, he said, would give residents the “best of both worlds.”

“I think this method will help shape behavior,” he said.

Council members do not vote on ordinance introductions, but they will vote on the ordinance April 17.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.