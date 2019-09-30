North Las Vegas police announce assistant chief promotion

North Las Vegas police have a new assistant chief, the city announced Monday. Jacqueline Gravatt will take over the position.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacqueline Gravatt will take over the position, which was vacated in July when former Assistant Chief Clinton Ryan resigned following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Gravatt joined North Las Vegas police as a patrol officer in 2001. Before being promoted to sergeant in 2009, she served stints as a field training officer and recruiter. Her other assignments with North Las Vegas have included patrol lieutenant and captain. She completed the FBI National Academy last year.

“Assistant Chief Gravatt is an exceptional leader with a proven record of integrity, honesty and empathy,” Chief Pamela Ojeda said in a statement. “She understands the balance needed to be an effective police officer in our department: a strong commitment to building relationships with our residents coupled with a zero-tolerance approach to crime.”

