North Las Vegas police ask for help finding 12-year-old

North Las Vegas police are asking the public to help find a 12-year-old who reportedly has run away from home.

Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking the public to help find a 12-year-old who reportedly has run away from home.

Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Tropical Parkway and Pecos Road.

Lewis is about 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. Lewis was wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with hearts on it, a green and white tank top, light denim blue jeans, beige UGG slippers and a black backpack when she was last seen..

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.