54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police ask for help finding 12-year-old

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 10:49 pm
 
Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking the public to help find a 12-year-old who reportedly has run away from home.

Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Tropical Parkway and Pecos Road.

Lewis is about 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. Lewis was wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with hearts on it, a green and white tank top, light denim blue jeans, beige UGG slippers and a black backpack when she was last seen..

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

MOST READ
1
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
2
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
3
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
4
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
Nevada sets another record for new coronavirus cases
5
TSA reports spike in COVID-19 cases at McCarran, nation’s airports
TSA reports spike in COVID-19 cases at McCarran, nation’s airports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST