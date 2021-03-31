North Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing man

Brandon Shawn Weifenbach, 30, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near his home on the 2100 block of East Brooks Avenue.

North Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Brandon Shawn Weifenbach, 30, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near his home on the 2100 block of East Brooks Avenue.

Weifenbach is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe he might be in the area of The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center near East Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Weifenbach is diabetic and could be in severe emotional distress, police said, adding they don’t believe he has his medication.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Weifenbach or any John Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weifenbach is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.