North Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing man

Steven Roberts Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for five days.

Steven Roberts Jr., 36, was last seen in the area of North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue on Sunday, according to a tweet by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Roberts has been diagnosed as bipolar disorder and schizophrenic. Police say his medication was still at home.

He may be driving a white 2012 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 594H25.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.