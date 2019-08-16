North Las Vegas police ask for help to find woman with dementia

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and speaks little to no English.

Maria Calderon (North Las Vegas Police Department/@NLVPD)

Maria Calderon was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday near Washburn Road and Bruce Street wearing white pants and a leopard-print shirt, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. She also wears an Alzheimer’s bracelet, police said.

She has been described as a 4-foot-9, 100-pound woman with gray hair often worn in a bun.

Have you seen me? 78-year-old Maria Calderon, diagnosed with alzheimers disease and dementia, 4'09" 100lbs, short gry hair in bun, speaks little to no english, LSW white pants, brown and yellow leopard print shirt, wears alzheimers bracelet. Call NLVPD WITH INFO (702-633-9111) pic.twitter.com/JfsY4fgniP — NLVPD (@NLVPD) August 16, 2019

Anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

