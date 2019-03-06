North Las Vegas police ask public’s help to find missing baby

Atreyu Drewry (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police want help finding a 6-month-old boy who vanished Tuesday evening.

Witnesses last saw Atreyu Drewry about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue, near North Fifth Street and East Carey Avenue, according to North Las Vegas police.

His mother, 42-year-old Sharissa Robinson, had left him around 10 a.m. with a friend, 27-year-old Monique Sims, and two of Sims’ friends, who were babysitting him. Sims is also known as Monique Reese.

“Investigators believe a former boyfriend of Monique, possibly named ‘Shawn,’ picked up her and Atreyu in a white SUV with tinted windows and black trim,” a news release said.

Monique is described as a light-skinned black woman, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Atreyu was wearing a white onesie with polar bears on it, the release said.

Anybody with knowledge of Atreyu’s whereabouts or the ability to contact Sims can call police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

