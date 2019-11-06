North Las Vegas police deal with barricade situation

North Las Vegas crisis negotiators were working Wednesday afternoon to talk a barricaded man out of a small outbuilding in his family’s backyard, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man grabbed a knife and locked himself in the outbuilding after he hit his stepfather with a broken table leg, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The hit came after an argument between the two, but police are unsure why the man barricaded himself.

Police have shut down Ferrell Street between Washburn and Lone Mountain Roads, and are unsure when the street will be reopened.

Leavitt said the crisis negotiators had been trying to persuade the man to surrender since about 11 a.m., but he had not come out as of 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

