North Las Vegas Police detectives to remain at off-site office

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s detective bureau will continue to be housed at an off-site office for the next five years, under a $873,300 lease approved Wednesday night.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle is seen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council on Wednesday night signed off on the deal with BKM Cheyenne 104 LLC allowing the police detectives to remain at 3525 W. Cheyenne Avenue, Suite 102.

As police staffing grew, the Detective Bureau was moved in 2008 to the Cheyenne office space, located in a commercial center that also houses Lectric Cycles and the Las Vegas Urban League.

