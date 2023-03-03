39°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police fatally shoot driver during traffic stop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2023 - 7:09 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was shot and killed by police officers in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Two officers conducting a traffic stop pulled the man over around 1 a.m. near Allen Lane and La Madre Way, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the officers were questioning the man, whose age and identity were not released, when he reached for a firearm.

“This action caused two officers to react and discharge their duty firearms, resulting in the death of the driver,” North Las Vegas police wrote in the statement.

The names of the officers were not immediately released.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the driver after his family is notified.

Friday’s shooting was the first time North Las Vegas police had fatally shot someone since October.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

