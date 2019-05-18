North Las Vegas police find 2 missing girls

Two girls under the age of 10 went missing Friday in North Las Vegas, according to police. They were found Saturday and were in good health.

Detectives are searching for Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9. The two were last seen at Lincoln Elementary, located in the 3000 block of Berg Street, on Friday. (North Las Vegas Police)

Two sisters reported missing Friday night have been found, according to North Las Vegas police.

Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9 were located Saturday and were in good health, police said on Twitter about 2:40 p.m.

The sisters were reported missing about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The two were last seen that day at Lincoln Elementary School, 3010 Berg St.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the sisters weren’t reported missing until late in the night because of a mix-up between their mother and babysitter.

The mother asked the babysitter to pick up the girls from school and watch them until she got off work at about 11 p.m. The babysitter, who watches multiple families’ children from Lincoln Elementary, did not see the girls at school and assumed they had walked home. The mother reported the children missing after she got off of work and discovered they were not at the babysitter’s house.

No further details were available, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.