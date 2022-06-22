95°F
North Las Vegas police find man, 78

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Updated June 22, 2022 - 4:16 pm
Julius Wilson (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police have found a North Las Vegas man who went missing early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, North Las Vegas police said Julius Wilson, 78, was “located safe and sound.”

Wilson had been last seen around 2 a.m. at a family member’s home on the 5900 block of Magic Oak Street, near Commerce Street and East Tropical Parkway, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Police said Wilson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

