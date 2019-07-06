North Las Vegas police hunting for missing man with Alzheimer’s

North Las Vegas police are requesting assistance in locating Robert, “Bob,” Rascon, 87, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen driving north on Island Rail.

Robert “Bob” Rascon (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are searching for an 87-year-old man reported missing Friday afternoon.

Robert “Bob” Rascon was last seen at noon driving his wife’s car north on Island Rail, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. The vehicle is a gray 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV with Nevada licese plate LV003C.

Rascon is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Rascon suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and high blood pressure, and he has not driven a vehicle in over two years, the release states. He left his residence while his wife slept without his required medication and without access to money or a cellphone.

Anyone with information about Rascon’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.