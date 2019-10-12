North Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash

The Friday wreck happened on the 3900 block of West Carey Avenue. Traffic on Carey is shut down between Simmons Street and North Rancho Drive as police investigate.

North Las Vegas police (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened on the 3900 block of West Carey Avenue. Traffic on Carey is shut down between Simmons Street and North Rancho Drive as police investigate.

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear. Police only confirmed that the wreck was fatal, and information about how many people and vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

Police said impairment is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

