North Las Vegas police investigate fatal wreck

A man died after a fatal crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported in the 4900 Camino Al Norte at around 4:05 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. A preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle struck a Lincoln SUV as the SUV was pulling out from a post office, Cuevas said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Cuevas said

Police shut down the road from La Madre Way to Lone Mountain Road.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after two motorcyclists were killed in a separate North Las Vegas crash.

