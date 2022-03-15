70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigate fatal wreck

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2022 - 5:40 pm
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a fatal crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported in the 4900 Camino Al Norte at around 4:05 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. A preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle struck a Lincoln SUV as the SUV was pulling out from a post office, Cuevas said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Cuevas said

Police shut down the road from La Madre Way to Lone Mountain Road.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after two motorcyclists were killed in a separate North Las Vegas crash.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
2
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
3
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
4
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
5
Sharp bettors pound NCAA Tournament opening lines
Sharp bettors pound NCAA Tournament opening lines
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on T ...
CCSD relaxes playground restrictions
By / RJ

The Clark County School District’s updated COVID-19 mitigation guidance no longer requires students to stay with a designated peer group during recess and other outdoor activities.