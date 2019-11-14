North Las Vegas police investigate fire at homeless camp

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it did not appear to be accidental, a police spokesman said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police and fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Thursday morning fire at a homeless encampment.

Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. Thursday to reports of a fire in the middle of a field on the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue, near Fifth Street, and extinguished the blaze, North Las Vegas spokesman Nino Galloway said.

No injuries were reported, Galloway said.

