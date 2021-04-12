North Las Vegas police investigate man found dead near bus stop

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop early Monday.

Body found in North Las Vegas near bus stop by Poker Palace (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police block a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Poker Palace early Monday, April 12, 2021, for a death investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said just after 1 a.m. a man’s body was found along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street.

Police closed off the boulevard at the intersection. Inspectors were trying to determine if the death was the result of an “auto-pedestrian” crash or if foul play was involved, Cuevas said in a text.

The body was found across the street from the Poker Palace.

Police had taped off about a quarter-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North as well as the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at Evans.

The investigation was continuing as of 7:15 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.