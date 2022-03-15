73°F
North Las Vegas police investigate Monday fatal wreck

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 5:27 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2022 - 12:13 pm
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man died after a fatal crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported in the 4900 Camino Al Norte at around 4:05 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. A preliminary investigation found that a motorcycle struck a Lincoln SUV as the SUV was pulling out from a post office, Cuevas said.

The 41-year-old North Las Vegas rider, Manuel Montes, died at the scene, Cuevas said.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Cuevas said.

Police shut down the road from La Madre Way to Lone Mountain Road.

The crash comes less than 24 hours after two motorcyclists were killed in a separate North Las Vegas crash.

