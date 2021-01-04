North Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package

North Las Vegas police went to the 4100 block of Craig Road, near Valley Drive, after receiving a report Monday morning of a suspicious package.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police evacuated buildings and shut down traffic after receiving a report of a suspicious package Monday morning.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said police are investigating on the 4100 block of West Craig Road, near Valley Drive. Craig is closed in both directions between Valley and Allen Lane, he said.

Cuevas said a person was seen on surveillance footage suspiciously dropping off the package.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.