North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police evacuated buildings and shut down traffic after receiving a report of a suspicious package Monday morning.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said police are investigating on the 4100 block of West Craig Road, near Valley Drive. Craig is closed in both directions between Valley and Allen Lane, he said.

Cuevas said a person was seen on surveillance footage suspiciously dropping off the package.

Buildings in the area have been evacuated, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

